Centric Wealth Management Makes New Investment in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 26,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.27. 41,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,062. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a fifty-two week low of $104.86 and a fifty-two week high of $152.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.01). International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.77%.

IFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $171.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.55.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.55 per share, for a total transaction of $8,290,750.00. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $110,513.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,989,442.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,777 shares of company stock valued at $349,793. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

