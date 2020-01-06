Centric Wealth Management Purchases 34,326 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Centric Wealth Management grew its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 284.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,326 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 1.3% of Centric Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Bank of America by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,659,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,165,116,000 after purchasing an additional 19,688,816 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 1,905.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,055,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,604,000 after purchasing an additional 57,060,331 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Bank of America by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,808 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 36,402,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,666,000 after acquiring an additional 573,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,678,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,383,000 after acquiring an additional 627,776 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,487,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,410,052. The stock has a market cap of $313.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $1,209,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,381.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Societe Generale lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

