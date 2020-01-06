Centric Wealth Management Raises Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 515.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $45,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $474,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,550.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $133.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.11.

Molina Healthcare stock traded up $4.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.88. The company had a trading volume of 12,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,902. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.91 and a 12-month high of $159.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.10. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

