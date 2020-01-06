Centric Wealth Management Sells 4,233 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Centric Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,530. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.89. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $58.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.4658 dividend. This is an increase from Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.