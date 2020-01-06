Centric Wealth Management Takes $1.19 Million Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000. Citigroup makes up approximately 0.9% of Centric Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 1,638.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,014,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,611,674,000 after buying an additional 21,690,409 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Citigroup by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,104,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,368,746,000 after buying an additional 10,457,813 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Citigroup by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,426,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,672,000 after buying an additional 4,238,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,228,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,281,000 after buying an additional 2,322,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 287.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,585,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,043,000 after buying an additional 1,917,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.28. 571,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,387,697. The stock has a market cap of $174.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.81. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $81.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. ValuEngine lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Citigroup from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.66.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

