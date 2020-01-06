Centric Wealth Management Takes $1.27 Million Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF accounts for 1.0% of Centric Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,250,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,476,000 after acquiring an additional 500,326 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 86,314.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 135,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after acquiring an additional 135,513 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,267,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 104,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 88,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ IBB traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $118.87. The company had a trading volume of 73,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,090. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.45. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $96.03 and a 12 month high of $123.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.0578 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

