ChatCoin Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 6th. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, HitBTC, Coinnest and Binance. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $10,336.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00054204 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00083163 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,581.80 or 0.99566679 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00053705 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001700 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co.

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance, ZB.COM, OKEx, LBank, BigONE, Coinnest, EXX and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.