Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Hits New 52-Week High at $252.18

Chemring Group plc (LON:CHG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 252.18 ($3.32) and last traded at GBX 249.05 ($3.28), with a volume of 17198 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 249 ($3.28).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Chemring Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Chemring Group in a report on Monday, September 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $699.16 million and a PE ratio of 32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 212.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 194.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.52%.

In other news, insider Laurie Bowen purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.60) per share, with a total value of £29,700 ($39,068.67).

Chemring Group Company Profile (LON:CHG)

Chemring Group PLC manufactures and supplies technology electronics and energetic products for defense and security agencies, and defense prime contractors in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Norway. It operates through three segments: Countermeasures, Sensors, and Energetic. The Countermeasures segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells expendable countermeasures for protecting air, sea, and land platforms; and land-based electronic warfare equipment.

