Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Shares Gap Up to $0.92

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.90, but opened at $0.92. Chesapeake Energy shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 604,081 shares trading hands.

CHK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners dropped coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2.25 to $1.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 250,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Also, CAO William M. Buergler acquired 70,681 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $50,183.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 408,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,836.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 570,681 shares of company stock worth $477,184 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at $3,008,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,075,361 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 146,303 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 366.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,333,207 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after buying an additional 3,404,290 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 7.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 649,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 47,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 76,499 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 14,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

