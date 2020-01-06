Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Earns News Sentiment Score of 3.50

News headlines about Chevron (NYSE:CVX) have been trending very positive on Monday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Chevron earned a media sentiment score of 3.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Chevron’s analysis:

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron stock opened at $121.01 on Monday. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $109.47 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.90. The company has a market capitalization of $229.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.31.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.