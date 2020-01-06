Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) CEO Sumit Singh Sells 300,000 Shares

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) CEO Sumit Singh sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $8,826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,058 shares in the company, valued at $11,563,766.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sumit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chewy alerts:

On Wednesday, December 18th, Sumit Singh sold 195,888 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $5,492,699.52.

CHWY stock opened at $29.34 on Monday. Chewy Inc has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $41.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.92.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chewy Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Chewy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.92.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Chewy by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.