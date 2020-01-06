Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Given Buy Rating at Nomura

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Nomura in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHWY. Zacks Investment Research cut Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Get Chewy alerts:

Shares of CHWY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,281,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589,468. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average is $28.92. Chewy has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $41.34.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 195,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $5,492,699.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 810,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,737,327.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $808,421.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,079,623.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 576,197 shares of company stock worth $16,570,564.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,887,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,212,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,010,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,516,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,101,000.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.