CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHF Solutions, Inc. is a medical device company which focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow (R) System. Its commercial product Aquadex system, is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. CHF Solutions Inc., formerly known as Sunshine Heart Inc., is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised CHF Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of CHFS opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. CHF Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.29). CHF Solutions had a negative net margin of 317.60% and a negative return on equity of 229.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CHF Solutions will post -6.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CHF Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CHF Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in CHF Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $278,000. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

