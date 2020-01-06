Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

CHMA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Chiasma in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price target on Chiasma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Chiasma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.30.

Shares of CHMA opened at $4.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.60. The stock has a market cap of $202.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.16. Chiasma has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Chiasma will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 61,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $336,875.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,139 shares in the company, valued at $336,875.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chiasma in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chiasma by 20.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chiasma by 35.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Chiasma by 461.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 12,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chiasma in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

