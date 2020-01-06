China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Raised to “Outperform” at CLSA

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) was upgraded by investment analysts at CLSA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup raised shares of China Life Insurance from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.90 to $20.30 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of China Life Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.65.

LFC traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.00. 73,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,352. China Life Insurance has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $14.51. The company has a market cap of $77.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.71 and a quick ratio of 8.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.50.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $23.78 billion during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 61.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance in the third quarter worth $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 2.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 118,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 32.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as pension products.

