China Metro Rural Holdings Ltd (NYSEMKT:CNR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of China Metro Rural Holdings Ltd (NYSEMKT:CNR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.44.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on China Metro Rural from $137.00 to $127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on China Metro Rural from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Metro Rural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday. CIBC decreased their price target on China Metro Rural from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of China Metro Rural in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

China Metro Rural (NYSEMKT:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP Todd R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $112,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

About China Metro Rural

China Metro-Rural Holdings Limited is a developer and operator of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers in China. The Company’s segments include agricultural logistics, and rural-urban migration and city re-development. The Company’s agricultural logistics business includes development and operation of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers and supporting facilities, and property management, which engages in the management of developed properties within the logistics platforms, known as China Northeast Logistics Cities.

