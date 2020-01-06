Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHH. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Choice Hotels International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday. Longbow Research cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.30.

NYSE CHH traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.66. 971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,056. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $71.07 and a 52-week high of $105.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.20.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.43% and a negative return on equity of 174.81%. The company had revenue of $310.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 14,669 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $1,292,778.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,052.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 35,349 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,161 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the third quarter worth approximately $8,495,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 36.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 430,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,334,000 after acquiring an additional 115,877 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the third quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 68.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 32,057 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

