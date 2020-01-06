Chris Killingstad Sells 12,843 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Stock

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) CEO Chris Killingstad sold 12,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total transaction of $997,644.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,050,861.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Chris Killingstad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Chris Killingstad sold 12,843 shares of Tennant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $955,262.34.

On Friday, November 1st, Chris Killingstad sold 12,843 shares of Tennant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.91, for a total transaction of $987,755.13.

On Friday, October 11th, Chris Killingstad sold 3,800 shares of Tennant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $266,000.00.

Shares of TNC opened at $79.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Tennant has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $80.44.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.90 million. Tennant had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Tennant’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

TNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Tennant in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tennant by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,281,000 after purchasing an additional 31,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tennant by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,954,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,615,000 after purchasing an additional 24,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tennant by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 529,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Tennant by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 248,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in Tennant in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,588,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tennant

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

