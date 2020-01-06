Christine Desaulniers Sells 9,788 Shares of Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) Stock

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) Director Christine Desaulniers sold 9,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.73, for a total transaction of C$153,945.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$283,104.

Transcontinental has a 1-year low of C$23.27 and a 1-year high of C$31.95.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$790.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$778.50 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Transcontinental from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Transcontinental Company Profile

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.