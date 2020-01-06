Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Receives $73.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,623.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $875,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $549,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 268.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 50,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 364,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,426,000 after purchasing an additional 18,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $70.27 on Friday. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $59.64 and a 1-year high of $80.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.66 and its 200 day moving average is $73.54. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

