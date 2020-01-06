Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. WBB Securities raised Cidara Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Cidara Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ CDTX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.59. 3,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $113.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $3.98.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $19.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cidara Therapeutics stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 464,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned approximately 1.40% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

