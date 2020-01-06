Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.0% of Pensionfund Sabic’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 53,827 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 486,558.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 330,928 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,112,000 after acquiring an additional 330,860 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 81,513 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 38,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 15,784 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $47.63 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $202.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.79.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

