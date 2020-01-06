Clams (CLAM) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.42 Million

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last seven days, Clams has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. Clams has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and $3.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clams coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00008061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitsane, Poloniex, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00022473 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00011968 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007642 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005597 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007946 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000260 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Clams Profile

CLAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,561,173 coins and its circulating supply is 3,934,437 coins. Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient. The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Clams is clamcoin.org.

Clams Coin Trading

Clams can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Bitsane, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clams should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

