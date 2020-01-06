Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

CLAR has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clarus in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of Clarus stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $13.32. 19,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,431. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average is $12.57. Clarus has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market cap of $396.95 million, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $60.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.06 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 4.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clarus will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 3.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 980,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 5.5% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Clarus during the third quarter valued at $1,490,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Clarus during the third quarter valued at $172,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

