Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Up 7.8%

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.76, 61,020 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 900,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLNE. ValuEngine cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $524.09 million, a P/E ratio of -45.83 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $74.43 million for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth $386,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 13.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 135.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 19,189 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 868.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 183,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 164,213 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth $31,000. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

