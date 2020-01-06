Cloudbuy (LON:CBUY) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Cloudbuy PLC (LON:CBUY) were down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03), approximately 70,565 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 141,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.30 ($0.03).

The company has a market cap of $2.94 million and a PE ratio of -1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.16.

About Cloudbuy (LON:CBUY)

cloudBuy plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated software platform for e-procurement and e-commerce in the United Kingdom. Its software platform enables the trading of goods and services between purchasers, such as public sector bodies and their suppliers; facilitates in the analysis and coding of spend and product data; and offers incorporation, company secretary, and annual returns filing services to new businesses.

