Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Shares Down 0.5%

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) shares dropped 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.90 and last traded at $10.93, approximately 783 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 46,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1008 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 356,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 19,515 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

