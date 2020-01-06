Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) shares fell 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.38 and last traded at $9.46, 3,653 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 109,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0889 dividend. This is an increase from Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 15,154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 30,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 30,006 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 858,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 73,268 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,440,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after purchasing an additional 94,450 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,772,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,379 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

