Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Stock Rating Lowered by Roth Capital

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) was downgraded by research analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CDE. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.30 price target (down from $7.10) on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Coeur Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Raymond James set a $6.25 price target on Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.90.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $7.70 on Monday. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -770.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $199.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 15.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,253,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,537,000 after buying an additional 2,153,374 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 7.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,265,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,854,000 after buying an additional 347,633 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 26.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,205,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,592,000 after buying an additional 1,080,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 38.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,484,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,122,000 after buying an additional 976,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 40.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,898,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after buying an additional 830,146 shares during the period. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

