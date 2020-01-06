Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Position Decreased by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,098,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $2,065,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,179. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.86 and a one year high of $76.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.71.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 6,492.71% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,067,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,099,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,327,378.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,222,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,081,611 shares in the company, valued at $74,468,917.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,250 shares of company stock worth $5,789,073. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

