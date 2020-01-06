ColossusXT (COLX) Trading 11.9% Higher This Week

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 6th. In the last week, ColossusXT has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $1,749.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Novaexchange, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ColossusXT

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,763,358,815 coins and its circulating supply is 11,722,316,988 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io.

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

