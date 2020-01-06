Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Communications Systems manufactures and markets connectors and wiring devices for voice, data and video communications under the Suttle brand name in the United States and internationally. The company also manufactures a line of high performance fiber-optic connectors, interconnect devices and fiber cable assemblies for the telecommunications, computer and electronics markets. The company has several manufacturing plants in the United States and abroad. “

JCS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Communications Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Communications Systems in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Communications Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

NASDAQ:JCS opened at $6.21 on Friday. Communications Systems has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market cap of $58.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. Communications Systems had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $18.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Communications Systems will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Communications Systems news, VP Scott Fluegge sold 5,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $34,416.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,664 shares of company stock valued at $59,174. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Communications Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Communications Systems by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 321,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Communications Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Communications Systems by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 663,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 134,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

About Communications Systems

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name.

