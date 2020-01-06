Comparing ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) and Mastermind (NASDAQ:MMND)

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) and Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ANGI Homeservices and Mastermind, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANGI Homeservices 0 4 7 0 2.64 Mastermind 0 0 0 0 N/A

ANGI Homeservices currently has a consensus target price of $14.32, indicating a potential upside of 63.54%. Given ANGI Homeservices’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ANGI Homeservices is more favorable than Mastermind.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ANGI Homeservices and Mastermind’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANGI Homeservices $1.13 billion 3.89 $77.32 million $0.15 58.37 Mastermind $5.23 million 4.73 $920,000.00 N/A N/A

ANGI Homeservices has higher revenue and earnings than Mastermind.

Profitability

This table compares ANGI Homeservices and Mastermind’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANGI Homeservices 5.58% 5.37% 3.76% Mastermind N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.2% of ANGI Homeservices shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of ANGI Homeservices shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ANGI Homeservices beats Mastermind on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc. operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals. The company also owns and operates Angie's List, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through an online directory of service professionals in various service categories; and provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services. In addition, it operates Handy, a platform for connecting individuals looking for household services, primarily cleaning and handyman services; mHelpDesk and CraftJack service brands; HomeStars, a home services platform; and home services online marketplaces, including Travaux, MyHammer, Werkspot, MyBuilder, Instapro, and MyHammer. The company was formerly known as Halo TopCo, Inc. and changed its name to ANGI Homeservices Inc. in May 2017. ANGI Homeservices Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Golden, Colorado. ANGI Homeservices Inc. is a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.

Mastermind Company Profile

Mastermind, Inc., an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns primarily for large corporate clients. It creates and manages digital content, social media and sharing campaigns, mobile merchandising, and communications and branding programs, as well as designs Websites. Mastermind, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Mastermind, Inc. is a subsidiary of Mastermind Marketing, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.