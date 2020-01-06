Comparing Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRGA) and Yogaworks (NASDAQ:YOGA)

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRGA) and Yogaworks (OTCMKTS:YOGA) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Franchise Group and Yogaworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franchise Group N/A N/A N/A Yogaworks -38.23% -160.56% -70.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Franchise Group and Yogaworks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franchise Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Yogaworks 0 0 1 0 3.00

Yogaworks has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,150.00%. Given Yogaworks’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Yogaworks is more favorable than Franchise Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Franchise Group and Yogaworks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franchise Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Yogaworks $59.59 million 0.05 -$35.19 million N/A N/A

Franchise Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yogaworks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.9% of Yogaworks shares are held by institutional investors. 72.4% of Yogaworks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Yogaworks beats Franchise Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States. The company offers its products and services through a network of company-owned offices and franchised locations under the Liberty Tax, Liberty Tax Service, Liberty Income Tax, Liberty Canada, and SiempreTax+ brand names. The company was formerly known as Liberty Tax, Inc., and changed its name to Franchise Group, Inc. in September 2019. Franchise Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Yogaworks Company Profile

YogaWorks, Inc. operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. It primarily provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. The company offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks Web platform. As of May 10, 2018, it operated 69 locations. The company was formerly known as YWX Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to YogaWorks, Inc. in April 2017. YogaWorks, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

