ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $56.00 price target on the energy producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ConocoPhillips’ expectation for higher production costs and operating expenses are likely to hurt profits. The firm projects total production and operating expenses at $5.4 billion in 2019, higher than $5.2 billion for 2018. Notably, production and operating expenses rose to $4,020 million in the first three quarters of 2019 from $3,851 million in the comparable year-ago period. Also, exploration costs rose to $592 million in the first nine months of 2019 from $267 million recorded in the corresponding period last year. Moreover, ConocoPhillips expects production in fourth-quarter 2019 in the range of 1,265-1,305 MBoe/d, suggesting a reduction in sequential volumes from 1,366 MBoe/d. Also, since 2017, the company’s cashflow declined significantly, reflecting considerable weakness in overall operations.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.50.

COP stock opened at $65.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.89 and its 200 day moving average is $58.19. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $71.01.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,335,159 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,510,444,000 after buying an additional 269,794 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,879,663,000 after buying an additional 3,103,095 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,246,886 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $686,060,000 after buying an additional 602,772 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,448,755 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $576,376,000 after buying an additional 749,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,235,338 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $469,263,000 after buying an additional 1,364,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

