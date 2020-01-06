Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) Receives $5.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim set a $3.50 price target on shares of Consolidated Communications and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 313.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,498,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,142,000 after buying an additional 2,652,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 161.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,309,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after buying an additional 808,987 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 986.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 536,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 487,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,285,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,640,000 after buying an additional 381,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 26.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,209,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after buying an additional 250,461 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CNSL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 325,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,480. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35. The firm has a market cap of $275.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.30. Consolidated Communications has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $12.10.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $333.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.52 million. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

