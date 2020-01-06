Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Lowered to $208.00 at Morgan Stanley

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $214.00 to $208.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.75% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.23.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $189.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.07. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $150.37 and a 12 month high of $214.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,137,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,344,000 after acquiring an additional 122,268 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,469,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,376,000 after acquiring an additional 124,090 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,543,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,888 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,552,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,847,000 after acquiring an additional 629,124 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 729,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,743,000 after acquiring an additional 46,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

