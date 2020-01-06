Constellation Brands (STZ) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) is scheduled to release its Q3 2020 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 8th. Analysts expect Constellation Brands to post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Constellation Brands to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of STZ opened at $189.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.07. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $150.37 and a 12-month high of $214.48.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $227.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Constellation Brands to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.50.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

