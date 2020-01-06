Contents Protocol Trading Up 3% Over Last Week (CPT)

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Contents Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Hotbit and Bilaxy. Contents Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.86 million and approximately $107,319.00 worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Contents Protocol has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Contents Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00039176 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $460.43 or 0.06054598 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00028364 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00036445 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001867 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002613 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Contents Protocol Token Profile

CPT is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,271,708,071 tokens. Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur. The official message board for Contents Protocol is medium.com/contents-protocol. The official website for Contents Protocol is contentsprotocol.io.

Contents Protocol Token Trading

Contents Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contents Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contents Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Contents Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contents Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.