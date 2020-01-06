Continental (ETR:CON) Given a €117.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Continental (ETR:CON) has been given a €117.00 ($136.05) price target by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($203.49) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €132.86 ($154.49).

Shares of ETR:CON opened at €111.24 ($129.35) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €118.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of €119.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -103.58. Continental has a 12-month low of €103.62 ($120.49) and a 12-month high of €157.40 ($183.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

