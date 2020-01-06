Contrasting ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) & Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV)

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) and Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.0% of ZIX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.8% of Brightcove shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of ZIX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Brightcove shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ZIX and Brightcove’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIX -1.64% 41.08% 6.32% Brightcove -10.02% -7.81% -3.56%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ZIX and Brightcove’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIX $70.48 million 5.41 $15.44 million $0.32 21.36 Brightcove $164.83 million 2.05 -$14.03 million ($0.27) -32.19

ZIX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brightcove. Brightcove is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZIX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

ZIX has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brightcove has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for ZIX and Brightcove, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIX 0 0 4 0 3.00 Brightcove 0 0 2 0 3.00

ZIX currently has a consensus target price of $10.75, suggesting a potential upside of 57.28%. Brightcove has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.10%. Given Brightcove’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brightcove is more favorable than ZIX.

Summary

ZIX beats Brightcove on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery. It also provides ZixOne, a mobile email app, which offers mobile access to corporate email and does not allow data to be persistently stored on employee's device. Zix Corporation sells its services through a direct sales force; and a network of resellers and other distribution partners. The company was formerly known as ZixIt Corporation and changed its name to Zix Corporation in 2002. Zix Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences. In addition, it offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to address the needs of marketers to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms; and Enterprise video suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos. Further, the company provides account management, professional, support, and online and onsite training services. It serves media companies, broadcasters, publishers, sports and entertainment companies, fashion and hospitality brands and corporations, faith-based institutions, e-commerce platforms, and hi-tech organizations; and governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations through direct sales, referral partners, channel partners, and resellers in North America, Europe, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally, as well as sells its products online. The company was formerly known as Video Marketplace, Inc. and changed its name to Brightcove Inc. in March 2005. Brightcove Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

