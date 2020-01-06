Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Core-Mark to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Core-Mark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ CORE opened at $26.25 on Friday. Core-Mark has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.69.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Core-Mark will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Core-Mark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,738,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Core-Mark by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Core-Mark by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Core-Mark by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Core-Mark by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,366,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,890,000 after acquiring an additional 32,735 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

