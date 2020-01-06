CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70,000.00

Brokerages expect that CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) will report $70,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CorMedix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $150,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $20,000.00. CorMedix posted sales of $30,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorMedix will report full-year sales of $400,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $290,000.00 to $490,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.23 million, with estimates ranging from $140,000.00 to $14.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CorMedix.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

CorMedix stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,600. CorMedix has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.33.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

