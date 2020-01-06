Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth approximately $1,803,496,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth approximately $1,728,215,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,884,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,301 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth approximately $579,764,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth approximately $429,256,000. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $28.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,752,198. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.77. Corteva has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Corteva’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th.

In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $52,260.00. Also, CEO James C. Jr. Collins bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 15,975 shares of company stock worth $414,277.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.80.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

