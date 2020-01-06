CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CoStar Group, Inc. provides information services to the commercial real estate industry. Their wide array of digital service offerings includes a leasing marketplace, a selling marketplace, sales comparable information, decision support, contact management, tenant information, property marketing, and industry news. They have three assets that provide a unique foundation for this marketplace: comprehensive national databases; large research department; and large number of participating organizations. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on CoStar Group to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a hold rating and a $601.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $616.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $635.58.

Shares of CSGP opened at $626.20 on Friday. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $329.11 and a 52-week high of $639.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $595.97 and its 200-day moving average is $589.18. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.62, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.35.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $352.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 576 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total transaction of $340,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Nassetta sold 406 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.99, for a total value of $231,821.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 359,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,050,000 after buying an additional 43,422 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

