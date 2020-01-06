Countrywide (LON:CWD) Hits New 12-Month High at $345.76

Countrywide PLC (LON:CWD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 345.76 ($4.55) and last traded at GBX 340.24 ($4.48), with a volume of 2761 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 348.40 ($4.58).

Several analysts recently issued reports on CWD shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 5 ($0.07) target price on shares of Countrywide in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 5 ($0.07) target price on shares of Countrywide in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Countrywide from GBX 10 ($0.13) to GBX 6 ($0.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Countrywide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5.33 ($0.07).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 33.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion and a PE ratio of -97.21.

Countrywide

Countrywide plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential estate agency and property services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Sales and Lettings, Financial Services, and Business to Business (B2B) segments. The company offers surveying services, including valuation panel management services, residential valuations, and surveys for mortgage lenders; provides leasehold, commercial, relocation, and residential property management services; and sells residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural properties, as well as land through public auction.

