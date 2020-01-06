COVA (COVA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $831,046.00

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One COVA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Huobi. In the last seven days, COVA has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. COVA has a total market capitalization of $478,537.00 and $831,046.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get COVA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00193827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.26 or 0.01530634 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00128330 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00025318 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

COVA Token Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling COVA

COVA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.