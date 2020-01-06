Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €52.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €52.00 ($60.47) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on 1COV. Metzler set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. HSBC set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €47.42 ($55.14).

ETR:1COV opened at €41.90 ($48.72) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €42.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of €42.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion and a PE ratio of 12.92. Covestro has a 1-year low of €37.30 ($43.37) and a 1-year high of €55.78 ($64.86).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

