Craig Hallum Begins Coverage on Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)

Stock analysts at Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.94% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $28.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.98 and a beta of -0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.01. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $41.95.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 25.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $832,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,040,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,748,137.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 419.4% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 419.4% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 419.4% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 5.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 419.4% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

