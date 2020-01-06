Critical Comparison: Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) versus Kenon (NYSE:KEN)

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) and Kenon (NYSE:KEN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.0% of Ormat Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Kenon shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Ormat Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ormat Technologies and Kenon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ormat Technologies $719.27 million 5.30 $97.97 million $2.08 35.94 Kenon $364.00 million 3.16 $434.21 million N/A N/A

Kenon has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ormat Technologies.

Dividends

Ormat Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Kenon pays an annual dividend of $1.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Ormat Technologies pays out 21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ormat Technologies has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Ormat Technologies has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kenon has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ormat Technologies and Kenon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ormat Technologies 0 4 0 0 2.00 Kenon 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $71.75, suggesting a potential downside of 4.01%. Given Ormat Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ormat Technologies is more favorable than Kenon.

Profitability

This table compares Ormat Technologies and Kenon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ormat Technologies 12.59% 6.00% 2.78% Kenon -14.58% -10.45% -5.06%

Summary

Ormat Technologies beats Kenon on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc. engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. The Product segment designs, manufactures, and sells equipment for geothermal, recovered energy-based electricity generation, and remote power units, such as fossil fuel powered turbo-generators and heavy duty direct-current generators. This segment also provides services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants. The Product segment serves contractors; developers, owners, and operators of geothermal power plants; and owners and operators of interstate natural gas pipelines, gas processing plants, and cement plants, as well as companies in other energy-intensive industrial processes. The Other segment offers energy storage, demand response, and energy management related services. Ormat Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation facilities in Israel. It operates through OPC, Qoros, and Other segments. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services passenger vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in China. As of December 31, 2017, the company's Qoros' dealerships included 113 point of sales facilities. In addition, Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its 32% equity interest in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Ltd., owned and chartered vessels with a total container capacity of 385,974 TEUs. Further, it develops and owns a proprietary natural gas-to-liquid technology process. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Singapore.

